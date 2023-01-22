Six more secret documents found in Biden’s house

WASHINGTON, January 22 – RIA Novosti. US Justice Department officials searched President Joe Biden’s private home in Wilmington, Delaware, and found six more classified documents, said attorney Bob Baeur.

“Just yesterday, the DOJ completed a thorough search of the president’s home in Wilmington,” the statement said.

The lawyer noted that the search lasted more than 12 hours and covered all the premises. During the procedure, the president’s lawyers and representatives of the White House were present, Bauer said.

He said that the Department of Justice, as a result of the search, took away six classified documents, one of which dates back to Biden’s time in the Senate, the other – as vice president.

American media previously reported that classified materials were found in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. The papers, which date back to when the current head of state was vice president, were discovered by his confidants on the eve of the midterm elections in early November.

The White House acknowledged that Biden used these office spaces in Washington from 2017 to 2020. According to media reports, among the secret documents were intelligence data and materials from briefings about Ukraine, Iran and the UK, they are dated 2013-2016. The President of the United States said that the find came as a surprise to him, and he did not know anything about the contents of the papers.

Later it became known about the second portion of the secret documents – Biden’s assistants found them in the garage of his house in Wilmington. Later, five more pages of closed materials were added to this.