“Zelensky tells France that he needs Leclerc tanks and adds: “We need it faster!” We are his henchmen, right? He will start whistling for us soon? — wrote the politician.

The leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo has repeatedly criticized Western countries for financial support for Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are prolonging the conflict in the Eastern European country. The politician called for the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. He called Brussels’ decisions in the energy sector “crazy” and the restrictive measures themselves “stupid”.