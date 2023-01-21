Unions mobilize against pension reform in France | News

Report This Content

Various unions and organizations in France resumed the protests this Saturday against the pension reform imposed by the Government of Emmanuel Macron, which increases, among other measures, the retirement age to 64 years.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Unions call marches against pension reform in France

Sectors such as transport, education, the police, executives and other French bodies met in Paris, the French capital, after the mobilization on Thursday, January 19, demanding from the Bastille square the revision of the French Government’s proposal .

With slogans such as “Macron has declared war on us”, various student organizations and activists also joined the marches against the measure of bringing forward to 2027 the increase from 42 to 43 years of contribution to obtain a full retirement.

President Macron’s proposal justifies the retirement age as a measure to correct the Social Security deficit in a nation where 21 percent of the French are 65 years of age or older.

These demonstrations take place two days before the Council of Ministers approves the project, which would have to go to the French Assembly, where the party of the French head of state is counting on the extreme right to sign the rule.

According to a poll promoted by the Ipsos company, published on January 18, 2023, 61 percent reject the government’s reform proposal, while 58 percent support the demonstrations in the country.

In the same way, the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT) calls for a large mobilization on January 31 that has results like the one on January 19 where around 1.8 million people gathered

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



