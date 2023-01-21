US to leave thousands of troops in Romania, media write

WASHINGTON, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Several thousand US troops will remain in southeast Romania for another nine months, according to the New York Times.

The Pentagon will maintain a presence of several thousand American forces in southeastern Romania for at least another nine months.

00:23Special military operation in Ukraine Germany is ready to give Kyiv tanks used as targets, media write

The Air Force base, which has housed about 4,000 US soldiers since last summer, is being used as a training ground for NATO forces in Eastern Europe, the report said.

The 101st Airborne Division will leave the base over the next two months, officials say they will be replaced by another brigade from the 101st Airborne Division.

In addition, according to the report, military leaders will come to the fighters, including a general, whose dispatch the newspaper explains by the need to make quick decisions if the conflict over Ukraine goes beyond the borders of the country and spreads to NATO members.

Earlier, the United States deployed the 101st Airborne Division “Screaming Eagles” to Romania to participate in military exercises, the American media quoted its commander as saying that he was ready to enter Ukraine if necessary, contrary to White House assurances that American troops would not will participate in hostilities in the country.