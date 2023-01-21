World
In the United States spoke about the stumbling block between Ukraine and the West
MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. There are signs of growing dissension among Western countries over the supply of military equipment, in particular tanks, to Ukraine, wrote New York Times columnist Cassandra Winograd.
“Western-made tanks, which are much more powerful than combat vehicles, have become a stumbling block,” the journalist said.
As an example, she cited Germany‘s “resistance to sending” Leopard tanks to Ukraine and Berlin’s unwillingness to allow other countries to supply them.
“Germany also insisted that the United States take the lead,” the observer added.
Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, after a meeting of the contact group of NATO countries on support for Ukraine, said that Germany was not yet ready to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but appointed an inspection of this type of tanks to assess the scenario for a positive decision in the future.
The Kyiv regime has been demanding armored vehicles for offensive operations for several months now. The British authorities have promised Ukraine their Challenger 2, while Washington has said that it does not yet see the point in handing over the Abrams.
As Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, but the Kyiv authorities have forbidden this to themselves. According to the president, Moscow does not seek to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly talking about the need to continue hostilities, pumping Kyiv with weapons and training APU fighters on their territory.
The Kremlin has also repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
