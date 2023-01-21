In the United States spoke about the stumbling block between Ukraine and the West

There are signs of growing dissension among Western countries over the supply of military equipment, in particular tanks, to Ukraine, wrote New York Times columnist Cassandra Winograd.

“Western-made tanks, which are much more powerful than combat vehicles, have become a stumbling block,” the journalist said.

The Kyiv regime has been demanding armored vehicles for offensive operations for several months now. The British authorities have promised Ukraine their Challenger 2, while Washington has said that it does not yet see the point in handing over the Abrams.