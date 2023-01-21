Poroshenko’s party urged to establish control over procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Irina Gerashchenko, co-chair of the faction of the Ukrainian party of ex-President Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity”, said that information about looting and corruption of the leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense forces the deputies of her faction to raise the issue of full control of procurement for the army. Irina Gerashchenko, co-chair of the faction of the Ukrainian party of ex-President Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity”, said that information about looting and corruption of the leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense forces the deputies of her faction to raise the issue of full control of procurement for the army.

“European Solidarity” will require the return of the hour of questions for the government and the full accountability of the Cabinet of Ministers to parliament, the return of the Prozoro system (a system for conducting state tenders – ed.) for procurement for the armed forces of Ukraine and the creation of a parliamentary temporary commission of inquiry to investigate procurement for the army in 2022 and full control over this sensitive area,” Gerashchenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, any reminder of the need for parliamentary control over the state budget and technical assistance from partners “entails a real hysteria of the authorities.” She noted that anti-corruption agencies should deal with the fight against “corruption and abuse” during the special operation of the Russian Federation, as well as with “looting in procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine” and theft of humanitarian aid.

Earlier on Saturday, journalists published an article on the website of the Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli, which reported on the plundering of the budget of the Ministry of Defense for the supply of rear units with provisions. According to a journalistic investigation, food for the troops was purchased at prices that were inflated many times over. Later, the Rada Committee on National Security summoned the leadership of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to report on procurement, said Maryana Bezuglaya, a deputy from the Servant of the People party.