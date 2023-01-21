Burkina Faso Army frees 60 kidnapped women | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Burkina Faso Armed Forces managed to free at least 62 women, including adults, adolescents and girls, held by suspected terrorists from the African group Boko Haram, local authorities reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN demands release of kidnapped women in Burkina Faso

In a military operation against extremists in the Sahel region, in the north of the African continent, the uniformed officers also found four babies kidnapped almost a week ago.

Gunmen had kidnapped 66 people on January 12 and 13 on the outskirts of two villages in Arbinda district.

BREAKING ���� : Abducted women and babies freed in Burkina Faso: state TV

Soldiers rescued a group of 62 women and four babies abducted by suspected jihadists last week in northern Burkina Faso, state television and a security source said pic.twitter.com/f0bCn60WMX

— Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn)

January 21, 2023

According to government sources, 39 of the released victims are minors.

Security forces carried out a rescue operation and freed 27 women and 39 babies and children in the adjacent Center-North region, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Television du Burkina (RTP) reported.

“They have found freedom after eight long days in the hands of their kidnappers,” said an RTP presenter.

In its main evening bulletin, RTB, referring to the army’s “operation”, showed pictures of the women freed and taken to the capital, Ouagadougou.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report