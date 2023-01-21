World

Security forces detained Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Lozinsky, media write

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have detained Vasily Lozinsky, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Communities and Territories of the country, while receiving a bribe in the amount of $400,000, Ukrayinska Pravda reports, citing its own sources.
In early November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Vasily Lozinsky, First Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories, as Acting Minister after the dismissal of Alexei Chernyshov from this post. Later, the ministries of infrastructure and development of communities and territories were merged, the new department was headed by Alexander Kubrakov, Lozinsky was appointed his deputy.
“NABU conducted searches and detained Vasily Lozinsky, Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure. Lozinsky was detained while receiving a bribe (in the amount – ed.) of 400 thousand dollars,” the publication reports, citing sources in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and in law enforcement agencies.
According to sources, the investigation is underway under two articles – “abuse of power or official position, entailing grave consequences” and “obtaining unlawful benefits by an official on a large scale.” The criminal case has been under investigation since September 2022.
