The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine confirmed the detention of Deputy Minister Lozinsky

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine confirmed the detention of Deputy Minister Vasily Lozinsky, who is suspected of embezzlement of budget funds, reported on the preparation of documents for the dismissal of an official.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrayinska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Communities and Territories of the country Vasily Lozinsky while receiving a bribe in the amount of $400,000.

“Today it became known about the detention of Vasyl Lozinsky, Acting Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine due to embezzlement of budgetary funds. Lozinsky will be dismissed from his post. The corresponding order for the preparation of the necessary documents has already been given by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov” , the department said in a social media post.

The ministry noted that they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

In early November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Vasily Lozinsky, First Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories, as Acting Minister after the dismissal of Alexei Chernyshov from this post. Later, the ministries of infrastructure and development of communities and territories were merged, the new department was headed by Alexander Kubrakov, Lozinsky was appointed his deputy.