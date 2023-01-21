The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was summoned to the Rada on the issue of embezzlement of state funds

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Member of the Servant of the People party Maryana Bezuglaya said that the leadership of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry was summoned to a meeting of the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence in connection with the scandal over the purchase of products for the army at inflated prices. Member of the Servant of the People party Maryana Bezuglaya said that the leadership of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry was summoned to a meeting of the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence in connection with the scandal over the purchase of products for the army at inflated prices.

Earlier on Saturday, journalists published an article on the website of the Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli, which reported on the plundering of the budget of the Ministry of Defense for the supply of rear units with provisions. According to a journalistic investigation, food for the troops was purchased at prices that were inflated at times.

“We call the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence,” Bezuglaya wrote on the social network.

According to her, the meeting should be held behind closed doors in the near future. She wrote that the State Audit Service of Ukraine is conducting an audit of the Ministry of Defense, and “resonant conclusions” are expected based on the results.

“On purchases at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: such margins are not only for food. And the set of questions is not limited to whether the ministry can buy Chinese drones,” she added.