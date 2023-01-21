Turkmenistan returns to unicameral parliament, media write

ASHGABAT, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Ex-president of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov headed the supreme body of people’s power Khalk Maslakhaty (People’s Council), created on Saturday at a meeting of the Milli Gengesh (parliament) of Turkmenistan with the participation of members of the public, Turkmen television reports.

Speakers at the meeting unanimously supported the initiatives of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to create the highest body of people’s power in the country and return Turkmenistan to a unicameral parliament. They also spoke in favor of legislative consolidation of the status of the ex-president of the country as a national leader.

January 14, 06:05 Turkmenistan to build country’s first underground gas storage facility, media write

Then a break was announced at the meeting, during which a meeting of the Turkmen parliament was held without the participation of members of the public. During the meeting, the parliamentarians discussed and adopted draft constitutional laws on amendments and additions to the country’s constitution, on the creation of the Halk Maslakhaty and the legislative consolidation of the status of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as the national leader of the Turkmen people. All adopted draft constitutional laws were sent for consideration by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who approved and signed them.

Then the meeting of the Turkmen Parliament with the participation of representatives of the public continued. According to Gulshat Mammedova, the speaker of the lower chamber of the Parliament of the Mejlis, in accordance with part 1 of Article 3 of the Constitutional Law on the Khalk Maslakhaty, the president of Turkmenistan appoints the chairman of the People’s Council. The speaker stressed that President Serdar Berdimuhamedov accepted the proposal of the parliament and the whole people, and signed a decree appointing the Hero of Turkmenistan, the honorary elder of the people, Arkadag, the national leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty.

Earlier it was reported that the President of Turkmenistan, Speaker of the Mejlis, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Secretary of the State Security Council, deputies of the Mejlis, members of the government, Ombudsman, Prosecutor General, Minister of Adalat (Justice), heads of administrations of regions, districts and cities, local authorities, leaders of political parties, trade unions and other public associations. It was also previously reported that the Halk Maslakhaty will have the authority to adopt the country’s constitution, constitutional laws, consider changes and additions to them, the main directions of the state’s domestic and foreign policy, hear the annual appeals of the country’s president, etc.

Thus, the supreme body of people’s power Khalk Maslakhaty was created in Turkmenistan, the upper chamber of the parliament of the same name was abolished and the unicameral parliament Mejlis was restored.