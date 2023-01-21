Türkiye cancels visit of Swedish Defense Minister | News

World

Ankara canceled Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s upcoming visit to Türkiye in response to Sweden’s permission for a planned burning of the Koran, Islam’s holy book, near Türkiye’s embassy in Stockholm.

Iran and Türkiye reaffirm their commitment to strengthen relations

“Unfortunately, we witnessed that no action was taken as a result of these vile and heinous acts against Türkiye and our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan). Hence, at this time, Swedish Defense Minister Jonson’s visit to Türkiye on the 27th January doesn’t make sense.”

“So we canceled the visit,” Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters on Friday after the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein airbase in Germany.

Turkiye pada Jumaat memanggil duta Sweden ke Ankara susulan rancangan untuk membakar al-Quran berhampiran Kedutaan Turki di Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/kpO4Wi1nC4

— Ismaweb Portal ���� (@ISMAweb_net)
January 21, 2023

The move announced by Akar came after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the far-right Danish party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), obtained permission to burn the Koran on Saturday outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said he was concerned the demonstration could further delay Türkiye’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid.

However, he added that it would be “highly inappropriate” for Ankara to call for a person not to be allowed to hold a demonstration.

Noting that he had conveyed his reactions on this issue to Jonson on the sidelines of the meeting in Germany, Akar said it was unacceptable to remain silent, adding: “It was necessary to act and take precautions.”

Emphasizing Türkiye’s support for NATO’s open door policy, Akar added: “All we want is the fulfillment of the commitments in this memorandum. We expect Sweden and Finland to do their part, their homework.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom, who was told that Türkiye “strongly condemns this act of provocation, that it is clearly a hate crime, that Sweden’s attitude is unacceptable, that Ankara expects that this act is not allowed.”



