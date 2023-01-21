Swedish Foreign Ministry reacts to Turkey’s statements about Islamophobia in Europe

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, in response to Ankara’s statement that the action with the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia in Europe, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, in response to Ankara’s statement that the action with the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia in Europe, declared that such provocations are terrible, but in Sweden there is freedom of expression, and the government of the kingdom itself does not support Islamophobic beliefs.

Nordic News reported on Friday that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, received permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action on Saturday at 16.00 Moscow time. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe.

“Islamophobic provocations are terrible. There is far-reaching freedom of expression in Sweden, but this does not mean that the Swedish government or I myself support the expressed beliefs,” the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry wrote on his Twitter page.

On Saturday, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson to the country on January 27 was canceled, as “it no longer makes sense.” The head of the Swedish Defense Ministry planned to discuss in Ankara Stockholm’s application for NATO membership, which Turkey has not yet ratified.

Earlier, supporters of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) held a rally in Stockholm, where they made a number of insulting statements and gestures against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. After these events, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, canceled the planned visit of his Swedish colleague to Ankara. The Turkish president’s lawyer filed an application with the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the action, and a criminal case was initiated. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that the PKK’s action risks complicating the process of ratifying Ankara’s application for Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Finland and Sweden against the background of the events in Ukraine on May 18 handed over to the NATO Secretary General an application for joining the alliance. At first, Ankara blocked the start of consideration of these applications, but on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara’s concerns. Turkey has withdrawn its objections to the two countries joining NATO. As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already made a positive decision on the admission of northern countries to NATO, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.