White House chief of staff may resign

Klein is expected to step down in the coming weeks in what will be the most significant change in the administration since Biden took office.

According to the newspaper’s sources, those close to US President Joe Biden are not yet saying whether a successor has been chosen, and the announcement of Klein’s resignation may follow the head of state’s address to the nation on February 7.

The publication notes that Klein can be replaced by one of the ministers of the current cabinet, adding that the influence of the current head of staff on the president is very high. Former President Donald Trump, for example, has replaced three chiefs of staff by half of his term, Klein also holds office longer than any of his predecessors in Democratic administrations over the previous half century.