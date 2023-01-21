MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Poland may begin large-scale mobilization in preparation for the occupation of Western Ukraine, said Paul Craig Roberts, a White House official during the Ronald Reagan administration. He wrote about this in an article on his website. Poland may begin large-scale mobilization in preparation for the occupation of Western Ukraine, said Paul Craig Roberts, a White House official during the Ronald Reagan administration. He wrote about this in an article on his website.

At the same time, Roberts did not rule out that Warsaw needs an increase in the army in order to protect itself from an imaginary attack by Moscow or to help Ukraine.

“Whether this will be done to protect against a Russian attack or to occupy Western Ukraine, which is still claimed by Poland,<…> unknown,” he wrote.

In December, the Polish media wrote that the authorities were planning to increase the size of the army, as they were preparing for a large-scale attack on the territory of Western Ukraine in order to capture it and hold a referendum there.

Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin noted in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Polish leadership intends to hold referendums in Western Ukraine to justify claims to Ukrainian lands. According to him, as a test balloon, the Polish special services leaked information to the Ukrainian media that a similar plebiscite was allegedly already being prepared in the Lviv region.

According to the SVR, Warsaw is speeding up preparations for the annexation of the territories of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and most of the Ternopil region of Ukraine.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of military equipment only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.