World

Republicans Pay Attention To Biden’s Nearly 300-Day Vacation

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Republicans countedthat US President Joe Biden spent 291 days of his term on vacation.
“Today is Biden’s 200th day in Delaware and his 291st vacation day since taking office,” the GOP National Committee wrote on Twitter.
On January 20, exactly half of Biden’s presidential term passed. Lately, he’s vacationed on Kiawah Island in South Carolina at an oceanfront mansion in the Virgin Islands, and spent almost every weekend at one of his Delaware residences. This weekend, the President of the United States went to Rehoboth Beach, where he fell off his bike last year. The White House, criticized in connection with the regular departures of the head of state, has previously stated that Biden remains president anywhere and can work from anywhere.
Yesterday, 08:00

Thank you for being alive. What Biden did to the US in half a term



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia conducts air defense exercises in the Moscow region | News

33 mins ago

Reagan aide suspected Poland of seeking to seize Western Ukraine

41 mins ago

Peruvian authorities close access to Machu Picchu due to protests

2 hours ago

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in Ramallah after incident | News

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.