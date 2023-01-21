Republicans Pay Attention To Biden’s Nearly 300-Day Vacation

World
WASHINGTON, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Republicans countedthat US President Joe Biden spent 291 days of his term on vacation.
“Today is Biden’s 200th day in Delaware and his 291st vacation day since taking office,” the GOP National Committee wrote on Twitter.
On January 20, exactly half of Biden’s presidential term passed. Lately, he’s vacationed on Kiawah Island in South Carolina at an oceanfront mansion in the Virgin Islands, and spent almost every weekend at one of his Delaware residences. This weekend, the President of the United States went to Rehoboth Beach, where he fell off his bike last year. The White House, criticized in connection with the regular departures of the head of state, has previously stated that Biden remains president anywhere and can work from anywhere.
