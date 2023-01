Republicans Pay Attention To Biden’s Nearly 300-Day Vacation

On January 20, exactly half of Biden’s presidential term passed. Lately, he’s vacationed on Kiawah Island in South Carolina at an oceanfront mansion in the Virgin Islands, and spent almost every weekend at one of his Delaware residences. This weekend, the President of the United States went to Rehoboth Beach, where he fell off his bike last year. The White House, criticized in connection with the regular departures of the head of state, has previously stated that Biden remains president anywhere and can work from anywhere.