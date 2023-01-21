Peruvian authorities close access to Machu Picchu due to protests

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 – RIA Novosti. The Cultural Directorate of the Cusco region in Peru announced an indefinite halt to access to the ancient city of Machu Picchu due to large-scale social protests in the region and the country.

“Given the current social situation in which our region and country is located, it has been ordered to close the Inca and Ilaktu road network to Machu Picchu from January 21, 2023 until further notice to ensure the safety of tourists and the general population,” the statement said. blog of the Cusco Decentralized Directorate of Culture.

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Luis Elguero, said on the eve that more than 400 tourists were stuck in Machu Picchu due to the shutdown of the railway in Machu Picchu, of which 300 people were foreign citizens. The movement of trains on this route stopped, as the protesters dismantled a section of tracks. Ferrocarril Transandino SAC, a concessionaire, began repair work immediately, Elguero said.

The directorate of culture of Cusco noted that stranded tourists “will be provided with amenities” and the cost of purchased tickets will be compensated.

Pedro Castillo, who served as President of Peru, dissolved parliament on December 7 last year, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the parliamentarians still gathered for a meeting and decided on the resignation of Castillo.

The military and police spoke out against Castillo’s decision, and he was arrested on charges of sedition and abuse of power. Previously Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the President of Peru in Congress and became the first woman to hold the post. Supporters of the ex-president have been holding protests since December 10, in which, according to the latest data, 54 people were killed. The Peruvian Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation against President Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otarola in the case of genocide due to the death of people as a result of the protests.