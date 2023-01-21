Israeli troops kill Palestinian in Ramallah after incident | News

World

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in Ramallah after incident

A Palestinian was shot dead in the occupied West Bank in the latest incident of violence to erupt in the territory where the death toll by Hebrew troops this month rose to 18, including four children.

Israel kills another Palestinian civilian, number 17 in 2023

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday that Tariq Maali, 42, was shot in the city of Ramallah, adding that he died “after the occupation (Israeli forces) opened fire on him” near the Palestinian village of Kafr Nama.

In other versions of the crime, it is claimed that an Israeli settler shot and killed a Palestinian man identified as Tariq Maali, near an army checkpoint in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.

A colonial Israeli settler shot and killed a Palestinian man identified as Tariq Maali, 42, near a settler outpost in the occupied West Bank, for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli settler. pic.twitter.com/68Ls1olIJI

— PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng)
January 21, 2023

The killing follows intensified almost daily Israeli army attacks that have persisted for nearly a year under the banner of crushing limited Palestinian armed resistance.

Tensions have risen in the West Bank, where the army has made almost daily nightly raids to make arrests since a series of Palestinian attacks on Israelis that killed 19 people in the spring.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israel in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2022, according to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, making last year the deadliest since 2004.

Palestinians and human rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

