Riots broke out in Paris on a march against pension reform

PARIS, Jan 21 – RIA Novosti. In In Paris , at a protest against pension reform, protesters began to burn garbage cans and blow up firecrackers, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the scene.

A demonstration against pension reform is taking place in the French capital, organized by the left-wing party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon “Unsubdued France ” (LFI), youth associations and anti-capitalists.

January 12, 15:14 French PM vows to push ahead with pension reform despite protests

The column of demonstrators started from Place de la Bastille at 14:00 local time in the direction of the Place de la Nation.

On the march, black block radicals began to smash bank windows and ATMs, as well as break traffic lights. Several demonstrators blew up firecrackers and threw glass bottles at the police.

They chant the slogans “Down with capitalism”, “Macron, we will fight to the end!” . The posters of the participants say “Losing your whole life to earn it”, “Macron in business – pensioners in the cemetery”, “Young people say no!”, “Working at night after 60 is good for health !”.

In addition, the protesters carry caricatures of Emmanuel Macron with the captions “Get up, old people! The workers of the future are you!”

Yesterday, 14:50 France‘s military budget to rise to 400 billion euros by 2030

Tens of thousands of people gathered for the action, including representatives of the Yellow Vests movement.

According to local media, 3,500 policemen and gendarmes ensure order at the demonstration.

On Thursday, more than 200 demonstrations were held across France against raising the retirement age, called by eight leading French trade unions (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU). The largest actions took place in Paris , Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille and Nantes. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country reported that more than a million people took part in the protests.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 presented a draft of the controversial pension reform, which the government plans to adopt this year. According to her, the authorities will begin to raise the retirement age by three months a year from September 1, 2023, thus, by 2030 it will reach 64 years.