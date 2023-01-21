MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine will not be able to prevail in the conflict with Russia, Oleksiy Arestovich, a former adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine, said in an interview published on his Youtube channel. Ukraine will not be able to prevail in the conflict with Russia, Oleksiy Arestovich, a former adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine, said in an interview published on his Youtube channel.

“I am already an unofficial person, I can say what I want. If everyone thinks that we are guaranteed to win the war, then from the 14th it has ceased to be like that,” he said.

According to the politician, the Zelensky government should heed the warnings of Polish President Andrzej Duda about the possibility of the imminent disappearance of Ukraine. Arestovich also noted that a struggle for power has begun in his country, which will lead to defeat in the shortest possible time.

“History is already spinning, which we do not control,” he added.

As an adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Arestovich publicly held the opposite opinion about the development of the special operation. On the air of Ukrainian Youtube channels, he more than once predicted a “soon victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine” on the battlefield and allegedly stated an acute shortage of ammunition in the Russian troops.

Last Saturday, the Ukrainian media reported that the entrance of a residential building had collapsed in Dnepropetrovsk. Arestovich then stated that a rocket fell on the building and exploded, which was shot down by the country’s air defense systems. After that, he faced a wave of criticism. So, the Ukrainian deputies began collecting signatures for his resignation, and the mayor of Dnepropetrovsk, Boris Filatov, called on the SBU and the country’s counterintelligence to check the politician.

As a result, Arestovich retracted his words, issued an apology, and then submitted a letter of resignation, which was accepted by the office of the Ukrainian leader on the same day.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.