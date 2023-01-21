Passenger bus heading from Belarus overturned in Poland

WARSAW/MINSK, January 21 – RIA Novosti. A bus with Belarusian passengers en route from Belarus to A bus with Belarusian passengers en route from Belarus to Italy overturned in eastern Poland, local firefighters said.

The incident took place last night in the Lubelskie province. “The bus ran off the road and fell into a moat,” firefighters said.

There were 37 people on the bus. Seven received minor injuries. They were taken to nearby hospitals. The rest of the passengers were sent to the hotel.

In turn, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that Belarusian diplomats are in contact with local Polish competent authorities and are dealing with this situation.

“According to the information we currently have, 7 people were injured to varying degrees, three of them are in two hospitals in Lublin. No one is in a life-threatening condition,” Anatoly Glaz, spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti on Saturday. commenting on the information of the Polish media that in Poland on Saturday night he drove into a ditch and overturned a bus carrying tourists from Belarus.

“The Consulate of Belarus in Biala Podlaska is in contact with the local competent authorities and continues to deal with the situation,” the spokesman added.