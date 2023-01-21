World

SBU eliminated four channels for transporting draft dodgers abroad

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that law enforcement officers uncovered four illegal schemes for transporting men of military age abroad in Mykolaiv, Odessa, Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions.
Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada, on the proposal of Volodymyr Zelensky, extended martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days, until February 19, 2023. Departure of men aged 18-60 from Ukraine for the period of martial law is prohibited.
11:57

SBU announced counterintelligence activities in Kyiv

“The Security Service blocked four channels of illegal travel abroad of Ukrainian citizens of military age. As a result of multi-stage investigative and operational actions in several regions of Ukraine, the organizers of illegal “trafficking” were detained,” the Security Council of Ukraine said in a statement.
The department noted that the average cost of such services ranged from two to six thousand US dollars, depending on the urgency of the departure and the remoteness of the region. So, according to the SBU, a resident of the Shepetovsky district was exposed in the Khmelnytsky region, who offered potential conscripts to leave for the EU under the guise of carriers of medical humanitarian aid. In the Odessa region, detained local residents and a citizen of Moldova entered fictitious marks on their clients’ passports about their stay on consular records in a neighboring country. In the Nikolaev region, the organizers of the scheme produced false birth certificates for children. In the Rivne region, another schemer was detained, who helped local residents illegally travel to the European Union as drivers of international cargo flights.
As part of criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine is considered a crime in the field of protection of the state border of the country, for which a penalty of imprisonment for up to 9 years is provided, if the removal was organized for money.
Yesterday, 16:04Special military operation in Ukraine

In Ukraine, revealed the scheme for the export of draft dodgers to Moldova

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Tehran announced the upcoming visit of Volodin

33 mins ago

In Paris, a new action began against the pension reform

1 hour ago

Threatening Letter Received to Czech Presidential Candidate

2 hours ago

“This is madness”. The US plan to seize the Crimea scared the Americans

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.