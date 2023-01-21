Tehran announced the upcoming visit of Volodin

TEHRAN, January 21 – RIA Novosti. The head of the public relations department of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Sadekiyan, told RIA Novosti that on January 23, the speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin is expected to visit Tehran, where he plans to discuss the agreements between The head of the public relations department of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Sadekiyan, told RIA Novosti that on January 23, the speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin is expected to visit Tehran, where he plans to discuss the agreements between Moscow and Tehran in the field of transport, energy and investment.

At the end of December, the Iranian parliament announced that they had a program for the visit of the speaker of the Russian State Duma to Tehran. Last Tuesday, Volodin said that he would visit Iran by the end of January, but he did not name a specific date.

January 19, 16:20 Putin and Raisi discussed bilateral relations between Russia and Iran

“The speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation will visit Iran the day after tomorrow, on Monday, at the head of a delegation from the Russian parliament,” Sadekiyan said.

He noted that Volodin would meet in Tehran with Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Muhammad Baqer Ghalibaf and a number of other Iranian officials, discuss issues of accelerating the implementation of the agreements concluded between Russia and Iran, including in the areas of transit, investment and energy, and also discuss assistance to the activities businessmen from Moscow and Tehran.

According to the Iranian politician, within the framework of the visit to Tehran, a meeting of the Higher Commission for Parliamentary Cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation will also take place.