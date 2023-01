In Paris, a new action began against the pension reform

On Thursday, more than 200 demonstrations took place across France against raising the retirement age in the country at the call of eight leading French trade unions (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU). The largest actions took place in Paris , Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille and Nantes. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, more than a million people took part in them, of which 80 thousand were in Paris