World

In Paris, a new action began against the pension reform

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PARIS, Jan 21 – RIA Novosti. In Paris on Saturday, a demonstration against the pension reform, organized by the leftist party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon “Unsubdued France” (LFI), youth associations and anti-capitalists, is being held, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
The column of demonstrators started from Place de la Bastille at 14:00 Paris time towards the Place de la Nation. Protesters carry banners of the parties LFI, the New People’s Ecological and Social Union, the New Anti-Capitalist Party.
On the posters of the participants you can read “Pension at 60 or death!”, “Losing your whole life to earn money – no!”, “Macron in business – pensioners in the cemetery!”, “Young people say no!”, “Work for years after 60 is good for health! The demonstrators also carry caricatures of French President Emmanuel Macron with the words “Get up, old people! The workers of the future are you!”
Participants chant slogans “Pension at 60!”, “Macron, we don’t want your reform.”
Tens of thousands of people gathered for the action. A column of demonstrators is escorted by the police.
15:36Special military operation in Ukraine

A rally against the involvement of Poland in the events in Ukraine takes place in Warsaw

The march against the pension reform is organized by 11 youth organizations, it was also supported by Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left-wing party Unsubdued France (LFI).
French media report that 3,500 policemen and gendarmes provide order for the protests in Paris.
On Thursday, more than 200 demonstrations took place across France against raising the retirement age in the country at the call of eight leading French trade unions (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU). The largest actions took place in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille and Nantes. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, more than a million people took part in them, of which 80 thousand were in Paris.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 presented a draft of the controversial pension reform, which the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to her, the French authorities will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023, so by 2030 it will reach 64 years.
15:57

Protest against Sanchez government begins in Madrid

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

SBU eliminated four channels for transporting draft dodgers abroad

16 mins ago

Tehran announced the upcoming visit of Volodin

33 mins ago

Threatening Letter Received to Czech Presidential Candidate

2 hours ago

“This is madness”. The US plan to seize the Crimea scared the Americans

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.