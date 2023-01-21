Threatening Letter Received to Czech Presidential Candidate

PRAGUE, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Former prime minister, dollar billionaire and presidential candidate of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said at a press conference on Saturday that the guards handed him a letter addressed to his wife with threats and a live cartridge enclosed in an envelope, the police were investigating this incident.

“This (Saturday) morning, security handed me an envelope addressed to my wife Monica, it contained a live cartridge and an anonymous message full of threats. That is, we are talking about intimidating a presidential candidate and members of his family, which should not be in a free society. I immediately reported the sent envelope to the police, who have already started investigating the incident,” Babiš said, refusing to answer journalists’ questions.

According to Babiš, the atmosphere in social networks and in general in society is becoming more and more radicalized.

“Yesterday (Friday) for the first time, my wife Monika accompanied me on a trip around the country. In the city of Jablonec nad Nisou, she witnessed how the crowd insulted us and almost crushed us. It is not normal that our fellow citizens are afraid to support me, because they are being insulted and threatened. My supporters and voters do nothing of the kind,” Babiš said.

Babiš also said that he had asked his rival in the second round of the presidential elections, army general in reserve Petru Pavel, as well as the leaders of the ruling parties, to urge his supporters not to attack voters with different political views.

In the Czech Republic on January 13-14, the first round of presidential elections took place, the turnout in it was 68.24%. The former head of the NATO Military Committee, Army General in reserve Petr Pavel, received 35.4% of the vote and took first place, the former prime minister and dollar billionaire Andrei Babish took second place with 34.99%. Both advanced to the second round of elections, which will be held on January 27-28.