MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Users Users Twitter supported the American businessman Elon Musk, who opposed American assistance to Kyiv to attack the Crimea.

“When it comes to Crimea, we must stop. We must actively mediate in establishing peace,” Bastian Lehmann wrote in comments to Musk’s words.

“Ukraine must surrender. If they had surrendered at the very beginning, they would not have lost so many people,” another user added.

“Crimea is not in the interests of the citizens of Ukraine. It is only in the interests of NATO, and young Ukrainian men die,” said blogger Jan Miles Chong.

“Regardless of who is right, this is madness. In the end, Ukraine must sit down at the negotiating table,” Canadian businessman Joshua Cartu shared his position.

“Ukraine is a bottomless pit of corruption where our politicians go to launder money,” commentator One O’Clock Drop concluded.

It all started with the recent publication of the New York Times, according to which the administration of US President Joe Biden is beginning to admit that Ukraine may need additional forces to strike at the territory of Crimea, which will strengthen the position of the Kyiv authorities in future negotiations. The White House, as the newspaper notes, until recently refused to provide Kyiv with weapons for strikes against targets on the peninsula, but “now this line is beginning to soften.”

Musk, commenting on this news, expressed the opinion that this escalation is very risky for Ukraine and the world , even if he is pro-Ukrainian.

Earlier, Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said the United States would support Ukraine, including a possible operation to seize Crimea. The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, told RIA Novosti that if the Kyiv authorities try to carry out aggression against the peninsula, then they should not complain later when they receive a retaliatory strike. Senator Sergei Tsekov also noted that the return of Crimea to Ukraine, including with the use of force, is unrealistic, it is more likely that individual states will disappear from the political map.