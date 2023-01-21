Greenland reaches its highest temperature in a thousand years | News

Report This Content

The temperatures detected in several regions of Greenland are the highest in the last thousand years, according to a study in the journal Nature.

This study was able to reconstruct conditions that existed several centuries ago by drilling deep into the ice.

Associate Professor of Environmental Physics at the University of Copenhagen. Bo Mollesoe Vinther, revealed that the finding confirmed the bad news that scientists feared and highlighted the need to stop the warming that causes melting in Greenland.

The scientists’ calculations ensure that the warming recorded in the decade from 2001 to 2011 is the greatest range of temperature variability in the last millennium, since during those years the temperature was, on average, 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than in twentieth century.

Likewise, the work warns about the consequences of the thaw that causes a dangerous rise in sea level that threatens, above all, the millions of people who live in island states.

Likewise, the loss of thickness in Greenland is the main cause of the increase in the oceans on the planet, since it would contribute to an increase in water levels of 18 centimeters by the year 2100, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



