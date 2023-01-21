The criticism of the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, against Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks hypocritical, according to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In addition, the European Union openly supports the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime. Since 2014, the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions have been shelling the peaceful cities of Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the Foreign Ministry added.

“We call on Europe to raise its voice to fight anti-Semitism, Russophobia and other manifestations of discriminatory policies against certain nationalities and ethnic groups,” the statement says.

On the eve of the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, FSB General Vladimir Dzhabarov advised the head of EU diplomacy to recall the actions of the Spanish “Blue Division” during the Great Patriotic War, which “shoulder to shoulder with the German Nazis carried out the blockade of Leningrad in 1941-1943.”