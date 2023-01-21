World
Foreign Ministry calls Borrell’s criticism of Lavrov’s speech hypocritical
MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. The criticism of the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, against Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks hypocritical, according to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Lavrov previously called the goal of the West’s anti-Russian policy “the final solution of the ‘Russian question'” and drew a parallel with Adolf Hitler’s attempts to “finally solve the ‘Jewish question’.” Borrell said that it is impossible to draw a parallel between the crimes of Nazi Germany and international aid to Ukraine.
“The statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell regarding Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comparison of US and allied policy towards Moscow with the actions of Adolf Hitler sounds hypocritical, especially against the backdrop of racist statements by the head of EU diplomacy,” the ministry said. .
In addition, the European Union openly supports the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime. Since 2014, the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions have been shelling the peaceful cities of Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the Foreign Ministry added.
Moscow once again sees how individual organizations are trying to push different nations and peoples together, the department stressed.
“We call on Europe to raise its voice to fight anti-Semitism, Russophobia and other manifestations of discriminatory policies against certain nationalities and ethnic groups,” the statement says.
On the eve of the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, FSB General Vladimir Dzhabarov advised the head of EU diplomacy to recall the actions of the Spanish “Blue Division” during the Great Patriotic War, which “shoulder to shoulder with the German Nazis carried out the blockade of Leningrad in 1941-1943.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
