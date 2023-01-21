Traffic accident leaves at least seven dead in Sri Lanka | News

Report This Content

At least seven people died and dozens were injured in a car accident that occurred on Friday in Sri Lanka, the Police of the Asian country reported.

The catastrophe occurred on a local highway, near the Nanu Oya town in the central region of the Asian country, when a school bus fell off after colliding with a van and a tricycle.

According to local media and witnesses, the vehicle was carrying about 50 students from Thurstan College, an educational institution in Colombo, the capital, who were on a school trip.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Education, Susil Premajayantha, confirmed to the press that two buses were transporting students from the capital’s educational center to Nanu Oya and that one of them had been involved in the accident.

Mahendra Senevirathne, director of a hospital in the region, declared that the injured were taken to the care center and that four members of a family were among the deceased, although not all the victims could be identified, he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



