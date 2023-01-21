World

Traffic accident leaves at least seven dead in Sri Lanka | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






At least seven people died and dozens were injured in a car accident that occurred on Friday in Sri Lanka, the Police of the Asian country reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Security forces disband camp in Colombo, Sri Lanka

The catastrophe occurred on a local highway, near the Nanu Oya town in the central region of the Asian country, when a school bus fell off after colliding with a van and a tricycle.

According to local media and witnesses, the vehicle was carrying about 50 students from Thurstan College, an educational institution in Colombo, the capital, who were on a school trip.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Education, Susil Premajayantha, confirmed to the press that two buses were transporting students from the capital’s educational center to Nanu Oya and that one of them had been involved in the accident.

Mahendra Senevirathne, director of a hospital in the region, declared that the injured were taken to the care center and that four members of a family were among the deceased, although not all the victims could be identified, he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Protest against Sanchez government begins in Madrid

6 mins ago

Foreign Ministry calls Borrell’s criticism of Lavrov’s speech hypocritical

50 mins ago

Musk steps up security over kidnapping fear

1 hour ago

Japan says it will seek talks with Russia on fisheries

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.