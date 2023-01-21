World
Japan says it will seek talks with Russia on fisheries
MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Japan has received a notification from Russia that Moscow cannot agree on the timing of consultations on fishing for Japanese fishermen in the waters around the Kuril Islands, Tokyo will seek negotiations on this matter, the Japanese Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti.
“On January 19, a notification was received from the Russian side that the Russian side could not agree on the dates for holding annual intergovernmental consultations on issues related to the implementation of the Agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Russian Federation on Certain Issues of Cooperation in the Field of Fisheries of Marine Living Resources dated February 21, 1998″ – reported in the diplomatic mission.
The embassy noted that for more than 20 years since its conclusion in 1998, the parties have supported and developed fishing in the waters around the southern islands of the Kuril ridge under an agreement on a mutually beneficial basis.
“Given this history, it is unfortunate that this time the Russian side has taken such steps,” the diplomatic mission noted, stressing that “the Japanese side continues to strongly demand annual consultations and negotiations on the implementation of the agreement as soon as possible to ensure the possibility of fishing in as much as possible earlier dates in 2023″.
Earlier, the Kyodo agency reported that the Russian authorities for the first time in 22 years refused to consult with official Tokyo on the conditions for Japanese fishermen to fish in the waters off the Kuril Islands this year on the basis of an agreement of 1998, which will negatively affect the catch in the coming months, likely the reason, according to the agency, is the deterioration of relations between the Russian Federation and Japan against the backdrop of Tokyo’s anti-Russian sanctions.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
