Japan says it will seek talks with Russia on fisheries

Earlier, the Kyodo agency reported that the Russian authorities for the first time in 22 years refused to consult with official Tokyo on the conditions for Japanese fishermen to fish in the waters off the Kuril Islands this year on the basis of an agreement of 1998, which will negatively affect the catch in the coming months, likely the reason, according to the agency, is the deterioration of relations between the Russian Federation and Japan against the backdrop of Tokyo’s anti-Russian sanctions.