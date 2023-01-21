Armed confrontation leaves three dead in southern Thailand | News

Report This Content

An armed clash between security forces and suspected separatists in southern Thailand on Friday left at least three dead.

Bomb blast kills at least three in Thailand

Thai police said Saturday that the shooting occurred when a group of policemen and soldiers entered the mountains of the Si Sakhon district in the southern province of Narathiwat.

According to police chief Suthon Sukwiset, the security forces were attacked by the suspected rebels, leading to the exchange of fire.

The senior police official specified that the three killed in the confrontation were Thai Muslims and added that their weapons were confiscated after the shooting.

“They started to shoot at us so we had to retaliate, which left three people dead,” local police chief Suthon Sukwiset said, adding they were all Thai Muslims.

He added, “We discovered three M16s in their possession and have confiscated them.”

January 21, 2023

In recent weeks, violence has increased in the midst of the separatist Muslim conflict, in which the south of the country has been submerged since 2004.

Muslim rebels are demanding independence for the southern provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, which made up the former Sultanate of Patani before its annexation to present-day Thailand in the early 20th century.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



