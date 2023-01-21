The Vatican expressed concern over the supply of weapons to Kyiv

ROME, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher expressed concern over the supply of new weapons to Ukraine. Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher expressed concern over the supply of new weapons to Ukraine.

“We have always argued that Ukraine has the right to protection, but it must be proportionate protection,” Gallagher told reporters during a public event in Rome . “What we do not want and what, I believe, no one wants, is that this is what caused the aggravation of the conflict,” Vatican News quoted the archbishop as saying.

December 20, 2022, 08:21 The Vatican in 1941 spread fakes about the USSR, said the Foreign Intelligence Service

The head of Vatican diplomacy reaffirmed that the Holy See is ready to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but pointed out that “at the moment the ambitions of the belligerents do not correspond to a major peace initiative.” He stressed that negotiations are needed to achieve a just peace, but “it does not seem that the parties are ready or that they speak the language when one can accept the proposals of the other.”

Gallagher noted that under the current conditions, Pope Francis will not go to Ukraine, where he was repeatedly invited by Vladimir Zelensky and other representatives of the Kyiv authorities.

“The Pope always remembers this invitation, but I think that he wants to make this visit at a more appropriate moment, but for now, it seems that such a moment has not come,” the curial prelate pointed out, recalling what happened on Orthodox Christmas, when Kyiv refused to comply with the proposed truce by Russia.

January 10, 15:36Religion Meloni discussed the situation in Ukraine in the Vatican

Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky’s office, gave an interview to Italian TV channel SkyTg24 last week, in which he said that “the time has come for the Pope to visit Ukraine” and “to give a clear signal that Russia must stop what it started by withdrawing its troops from Ukraine.”

Gallagher also noted that he maintains constant contacts with the Russian Embassy in the Vatican. In this regard, he pointed out that “the population of Russia supports the policy of their government.”

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.