The Russian Foreign Ministry warned about the consequences of the oppression of RT in France

The situation with the Russian mass media in the West has become more and more difficult in recent years. In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating the need to counter the media, while Sputnik and RT were named as the main threats. In March last year, the European Union banned the distribution of the signal and content of these media outlets, including RT France . The French media regulator announced the immediate suspension of the broadcasting of the TV channel in the country. RT France appealed the decision in the EU court, but he dismissed the claim.