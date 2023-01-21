World

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned about the consequences of the oppression of RT in France

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Moscow will respond to the blocking of RT France accounts in France, RIA Novosti was told at the Foreign Ministry.
As warned in the department, this will lead to retaliatory measures against the French media in Russia.
“They will be such that they will be remembered if the French authorities do not stop terrorizing Russian journalists,” the diplomats added.
The blocking of RT France accounts was announced the day before by the head of the editorial office of the TV channel, Ksenia Fedorova. According to her, the bank explained that they were acting on the orders of the authorities within the framework of the ninth package of EU sanctions against Russia adopted in December. Moreover, RT France does not appear on the list of sanctions and has the right to work in France.
The situation with the Russian mass media in the West has become more and more difficult in recent years. In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating the need to counter the media, while Sputnik and RT were named as the main threats. In March last year, the European Union banned the distribution of the signal and content of these media outlets, including RT France. The French media regulator announced the immediate suspension of the broadcasting of the TV channel in the country. RT France appealed the decision in the EU court, but he dismissed the claim.
As the head of the European Federation of Journalists, Ricardo Gutierrez, noted, the ban on Russian media in the European Union has created a dangerous precedent that poses a threat to press freedom.
The embassy in Paris told what the EU will lose because of the persecution of RT France

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

