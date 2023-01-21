World

The Central African Republic noted the work of Russian instructors in training the military of the country

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. The Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR), Felix Molua, in an interview with RIA Novosti, noted the excellent work of Russian instructors in training the military of the CAR.
“Russian instructors have done an amazing job training the CAR armed forces in such a way that they are now able to defend the territory and protect the population,” the agency’s source said.
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told RIA Novosti that the total number of Russian instructors in the CAR who train the government army and are in the country with the notification of the UN Security Council and the sanctions committee is 1135. Earlier, the CAR informed the UN that it plans to expand the number of Russian instructors who will be involved in the work in the country, by 3 thousand people, so their number may reach 4135.
08:00

The West is losing in the fight for Africa

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned about the consequences of the oppression of RT in France

21 mins ago

Russia called an unexpected reason for Germany’s refusal to supply Leopard to Kyiv

2 hours ago

Scholz’s decision on Ukraine disappointed the United States, media write

3 hours ago

Lukashenko invited Xi Jinping to visit Belarus

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.