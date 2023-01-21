The Central African Republic noted the work of Russian instructors in training the military of the country

The Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR), Felix Molua, in an interview with RIA Novosti, noted the excellent work of Russian instructors in training the military of the CAR.

“Russian instructors have done an amazing job training the CAR armed forces in such a way that they are now able to defend the territory and protect the population,” the agency’s source said.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told RIA Novosti that the total number of Russian instructors in the CAR who train the government army and are in the country with the notification of the UN Security Council and the sanctions committee is 1135. Earlier, the CAR informed the UN that it plans to expand the number of Russian instructors who will be involved in the work in the country, by 3 thousand people, so their number may reach 4135.