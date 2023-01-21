Russia called an unexpected reason for Germany’s refusal to supply Leopard to Kyiv
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“Apparently, the Germans still have a sense of historical guilt towards our people when German tanks killed Russian people,” he said.
Scholz’s decision on Ukraine put Kyiv in a difficult situation, media write
“The government, of course, may not take into account the opinion of the parliament, but this will go against the opinion of the deputies elected by the people. The population is opposed to German tanks, as during the Great Patriotic War, killing Russian citizens,” the diplomat noted.
At the same time, Ordzhonikidze did not rule out that Poland, which has Leopard tanks in its arsenal, could transfer them to Ukraine without consulting the German position.
“True, I don’t think that the Poles will violate NATO discipline, unless the Americans agree to this,” he concluded.
In Britain, Zelensky’s main fear because of Putin was revealed
As the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing its sources, Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks only if the American side transferred Abrams Kiev tanks. Later in Berlin, this relationship was denied.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it arms worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has argued that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
“The flywheel spins.” What did NATO decide on?
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report