Ordzhonikidze added that probably the conscience of the Germans did not completely disappear. In addition, it is also important that the German parliament spoke out against it, the ex-deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry believes.

“The government, of course, may not take into account the opinion of the parliament, but this will go against the opinion of the deputies elected by the people. The population is opposed to German tanks, as during the Great Patriotic War, killing Russian citizens,” the diplomat noted.

At the same time, Ordzhonikidze did not rule out that Poland, which has Leopard tanks in its arsenal, could transfer them to Ukraine without consulting the German position.

“True, I don’t think that the Poles will violate NATO discipline, unless the Americans agree to this,” he concluded.