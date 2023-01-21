Scholz’s decision on Ukraine disappointed the United States, media write

The article notes that US officials were visibly disappointed with the talks with the German government this week.

“Germany started by saying that it would send Leopard tanks and allow others to do so if the United States also sent its M-1 Abrams tank. The US refused, saying that such a tank is a gas guzzler because it uses a jet engine – and its operation requires such a supply line that it will not be useful in the conditions of Ukraine,” the journalists write.

According to the authors, while Germany hasn’t said yes to sending Leopard tanks this week, it hasn’t said no either – at least not yet. But Ukraine has very little time to launch a potentially decisive spring offensive, the article concluded.

Berlin has so far refrained from supplying Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in this matter has noticeably increased. Several EU heads of state publicly urged him to take a positive decision.