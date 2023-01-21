World

Scholz’s decision on Ukraine disappointed the United States, media write

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. The refusal of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine has a significant impact on Kyiv’s military plans, The New York Times writes.

“Ukrainians make no secret of the fact that, as much as they value the support of their allies, what they are receiving is not enough. which thanked the British government, but added that “this is not enough to achieve operational goals,” the publication says.

08:57

In Britain, Zelensky’s main fear because of Putin was revealed

The article notes that US officials were visibly disappointed with the talks with the German government this week.

Germany started by saying that it would send Leopard tanks and allow others to do so if the United States also sent its M-1 Abrams tank. The US refused, saying that such a tank is a gas guzzler because it uses a jet engine – and its operation requires such a supply line that it will not be useful in the conditions of Ukraine,” the journalists write.

According to the authors, while Germany hasn’t said yes to sending Leopard tanks this week, it hasn’t said no either – at least not yet. But Ukraine has very little time to launch a potentially decisive spring offensive, the article concluded.

Berlin has so far refrained from supplying Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in this matter has noticeably increased. Several EU heads of state publicly urged him to take a positive decision.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it arms worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has argued that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
08:00Special military operation in Ukraine

“The flywheel spins.” What did NATO decide on?

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia called an unexpected reason for Germany’s refusal to supply Leopard to Kyiv

11 mins ago

Lukashenko invited Xi Jinping to visit Belarus

2 hours ago

Central African Republic announced the continuation of the investigation into the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House

2 hours ago

Million against Macron. French president leaves country amid protests

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.