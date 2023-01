Lukashenko invited Xi Jinping to visit Belarus

Lukashenka noted that despite all the difficulties that the past year brought, the parties, through joint efforts, were able to achieve significant success in building up Belarusian-Chinese cooperation. “On the sidelines of the SCO summit, an impressive package of bilateral agreements was signed that meet the interests of both states and will further strengthen friendship between our countries. Relations between Minsk and Beijing have reached a new level of all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership,” the Belarusian president stated.