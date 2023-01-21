World

Lukashenko invited Xi Jinping to visit Belarus

MINSK, January 21 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Spring Festival and invited him to visit the republic, the press service of the Belarusian head of state reported.
“I invite Your Excellency to visit the Republic of Belarus, where you are known and valued as a true friend and where you will be given the warmest and most cordial welcome,” the congratulation says.
Lukashenka noted that despite all the difficulties that the past year brought, the parties, through joint efforts, were able to achieve significant success in building up Belarusian-Chinese cooperation. “On the sidelines of the SCO summit, an impressive package of bilateral agreements was signed that meet the interests of both states and will further strengthen friendship between our countries. Relations between Minsk and Beijing have reached a new level of all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership,” the Belarusian president stated.
He assured that Minsk is ready to further develop the entire range of Belarusian-Chinese relations, deepen cooperation in the international arena in order to build a just and peaceful global order.
