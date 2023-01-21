Central African Republic announced the continuation of the investigation into the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. It is too early to draw conclusions on the case of the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Sytoy, the investigation is ongoing, CAR Prime Minister Felix Molua said in an interview with RIA Novosti. It is too early to draw conclusions on the case of the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Sytoy, the investigation is ongoing, CAR Prime Minister Felix Molua said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“The investigation is ongoing. Today we do not have any data, by now it is only data at the investigation stage. Let’s wait for the conclusions and see,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

Molua added that he was glad that the head of the Russian House was on the mend.

“When I saw him, I was glad, because the situation is changing for the better. I hope that such an act, which has never happened before in the CAR, will be condemned to the fullest extent of the law. Unfortunately, I am aware that some media have bypassed this incident and not really condemned it, however we condemn these actions,” he added.

In December 2022, the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt: a package sent to him exploded. The head of the CAR police, Bienvenyu Zokue, said that Syty had previously contacted the local police because of threats. A high-ranking source in the local police told RIA Novosti that the Central African Republic police are investigating how DHL delivered a package with an explosive device to Syty.