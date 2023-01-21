World

Central African Republic announced the continuation of the investigation into the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 38 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. It is too early to draw conclusions on the case of the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Sytoy, the investigation is ongoing, CAR Prime Minister Felix Molua said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“The investigation is ongoing. Today we do not have any data, by now it is only data at the investigation stage. Let’s wait for the conclusions and see,” the agency’s interlocutor said.
Yesterday, 16:35

CAR wants to increase the number of Russian military instructors

Molua added that he was glad that the head of the Russian House was on the mend.
“When I saw him, I was glad, because the situation is changing for the better. I hope that such an act, which has never happened before in the CAR, will be condemned to the fullest extent of the law. Unfortunately, I am aware that some media have bypassed this incident and not really condemned it, however we condemn these actions,” he added.
In December 2022, the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt: a package sent to him exploded. The head of the CAR police, Bienvenyu Zokue, said that Syty had previously contacted the local police because of threats. A high-ranking source in the local police told RIA Novosti that the Central African Republic police are investigating how DHL delivered a package with an explosive device to Syty.
January 14, 14:47

CAR delegation headed by Prime Minister Molua left for St. Petersburg

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 38 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lukashenko invited Xi Jinping to visit Belarus

1 min ago

Million against Macron. French president leaves country amid protests

1 hour ago

German police expelled three Ukrainian women from the shelter

3 hours ago

The Netherlands will train 400 Ukrainian soldiers

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.