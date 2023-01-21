German police expelled three Ukrainian women from the shelter

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. A Ukrainian refugee complained to Die Tageszeitung about the actions of the German police, who kicked her and two other Ukrainian women out into the street in the middle of the night after a conflict in a migrant shelter in Hamburg. A Ukrainian refugee complained to Die Tageszeitung about the actions of the German police, who kicked her and two other Ukrainian women out into the street in the middle of the night after a conflict in a migrant shelter in Hamburg.

The case occurred back in November last year, while the proceedings are still ongoing, and all the circumstances of what happened have not been fully clarified. According to the newspaper, the events of that day “left bitter memories” of the three Ukrainian women who became participants in the incident.

According to 32-year-old Inna, she lived in a city shelter with other women. That evening, one of her neighbors got into a fight with another woman, after which security officers, including the head of the shelter’s security, “burst” into their tent without warning.

The head of the security service began to “shout” and demand that the participants in the skirmish leave the premises, while due to ignorance of the language, the Ukrainians did not understand anything. Inna started filming the guards, in response their boss “showed aggression” and also demanded that she leave the tent. As a result, the police arrived and kicked out the three women, explaining this as a fight, and the guards did not let them back in. They had to spend the night in the park, and they were only allowed back in the morning.

The next day, as Inna said, a search was conducted in their tent in search of alcohol, which ended to no avail. After that, the Ukrainian women unsuccessfully tried for two days to find out the reason why they were put out on the street. The police said that all three were not “in a helpless position”, while local authorities said that the guards immediately offered the Ukrainians to return to the shelter on the condition that they comply with the rules of residence, which they refused at that time.

“Inna is still in shock from the events of that night. She no longer feels safe and hopes for clarification of what happened,” sums up Die Tageszeitung.

According to the German Ministry of Internal Affairs, just over a million refugees from Ukraine are registered in the country.