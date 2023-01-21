World
The Netherlands will train 400 Ukrainian soldiers
PARIS, Jan 21 – RIA Novosti. The Netherlands this year plans to train another 400 Ukrainian soldiers in the UK under the Interflex program, Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren said on Friday.
“Between January and April 2023, about 65 (Netherlands) marines will train two batches of 200 Ukrainian recruits each,” Ollongren said in a letter to the Dutch House of Representatives (lower house of parliament).
In the same letter, she announced the decision of the Netherlands to send two Patriot air defense missile launchers and missiles to Kyiv.
In August 2022, the Netherlands joined the Interflex program to train and educate Ukrainian soldiers in the UK. More than 100 Dutch military personnel are currently participating in the training.
The Dutch authorities announced that in 2023 they will allocate assistance to Ukraine for 2.5 billion euros.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
