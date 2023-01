“Under the pressure of American hawks, the EU countries are falling into total delirium about the supply of ever heavier weapons to Zelensky. American hawks want a world war in Europe!” the former parliamentarian wrote on Twitter.

The leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo has repeatedly criticized Western countries for financial support for Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are prolonging the conflict in the Eastern European country. The politician called for the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. He called Brussels’ decisions in the energy sector “crazy” and the restrictive measures themselves “stupid”.