In France, the plan of the United States was revealed

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. The US wants a world war in Europe, such an opinion expressed French politician and former MEP Florian Filippo.
“Under the pressure of American hawks, the EU countries are falling into total delirium about the supply of ever heavier weapons to Zelensky. American hawks want a world war in Europe!” the former parliamentarian wrote on Twitter.
“Macron might even donate Leclerc tanks!” Filippo recalled.
Earlier, the Politico newspaper, citing an unnamed French official, reported that France was considering transferring Leclerc tanks to Kyiv.
The leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo has repeatedly criticized Western countries for financial support for Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are prolonging the conflict in the Eastern European country. The politician called for the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. He called Brussels’ decisions in the energy sector “crazy” and the restrictive measures themselves “stupid”.
Zelensky's large-scale plan of aggression revealed in France

Since February 24, Moscow has been conducting a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” The Armed Forces are faced with the task of liberating the Donbass and guaranteeing the security of Russia.



