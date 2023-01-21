World
Blinken said that the US and China have reduced the intensity of relations
WASHINGTON, January 21 – RIA Novosti. The United States and China have managed to somewhat reduce the tension in bilateral relations, said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
He will travel to Beijing in February in the wake of a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, who describe their relationship as rivalry, not conflict.
“You can feel that the temperature has dropped a little to a certain degree,” – said Blinken, speaking at the University of Chicago. The broadcast was hosted by the State Department website.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
