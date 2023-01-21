World

Blinken said that the US and China have reduced the intensity of relations

WASHINGTON, January 21 – RIA Novosti. The United States and China have managed to somewhat reduce the tension in bilateral relations, said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
He will travel to Beijing in February in the wake of a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, who describe their relationship as rivalry, not conflict.
“You can feel that the temperature has dropped a little to a certain degree,” – said Blinken, speaking at the University of Chicago. The broadcast was hosted by the State Department website.
He added that the rest of the world expects “responsible relationship management” from the US and China. “They understand that how we do it will reflect on them,” Blinken said.
China and the United States will strengthen coordination in the field of macroeconomic policy

