In Britain, they announced the "fear" of Germany in front of Russia

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. British military analyst Michael Clark accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of “indecision” and “fear of Russia”, writes the Daily Express.
So Clark commented on the results of the meeting of representatives of NATO countries and their allies at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany, during which the parties could not agree on the supply of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
According to Clark, this story “proves that Germany is afraid of Russia.”
Berlin has so far refrained from supplying Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in this matter has noticeably increased. Several EU heads of state publicly urged him to take a positive decision.
As the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing its sources, Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks only if the American side transferred Abrams tanks to Kyiv. Later in Berlin, this relationship was denied.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it arms worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has argued that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

