MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. German Marder infantry fighting vehicles are considered easy-to-use vehicles, but their maintenance and repair can be a problem for Ukraine, Der Spiegel writes.

Earlier, Germany promised to supply Ukraine with 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles in the first quarter of this year.

As noted in the material, in general, Marder is easy to operate, there is practically no complex electronics, and the engine and transmission are considered reliable workhorses. However, the use of these infantry fighting vehicles in the Ukrainian conflict will differ from what they have encountered before: with the exception of missions in the self-proclaimed Kosovo and Afghanistan, Marder were used only as part of the exercises. For this reason, a well-established supply of spare parts and the availability of backup machines will be of great importance.

The Bundeswehr officer told the publication that when the promised amount of Marder was delivered, there would not be enough reserve vehicles to fully equip the Ukrainian battalion. “Because Marders will fail from time to time due to technical problems, 10 to 15 percent of the standby machines will be required,” he explained.

As the newspaper notes, infantry fighting vehicles of this type undergo maintenance four times a year, every two years a major maintenance is carried out. With major repairs at the factory, in some cases, combat vehicles remain unavailable for about a year.

The 20 mm Marder automatic cannon fires up to a thousand rounds per minute, which is why its barrel needs to be changed after a while, the BMP turret also needs maintenance. Older versions of the Marder had problems with brakes, faulty engine seals and worn gears due to poor quality alloy, but these machines are now considered “easy”. “Nevertheless, in the conflict in Ukraine, much more breakdowns can occur than in the Bundeswehr now,” the publication emphasizes.

At the same time, delays in the supply chain of spare parts can become a problem for Ukraine, an example of this is the German PzH 2000 howitzers, which, due to intensive use, began to fail in the absence of a full cycle of maintenance and repair, summarizes Spiegel.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.