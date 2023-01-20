World

UK jails engineer who plotted to overthrow government

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. A UK court has sentenced conspiracy theorist Oliver Lewin to 6.5 years in prison for planning terrorist attacks to overthrow the government, Sky News reports.
“A man was jailed today for planning to attack telephone, radio and TV towers and damage the road network. Oliver Lewin planned to stage a large-scale and coordinated attack within months due to lack of confidence in the authorities,” West Midlands Police tweeted. .
According to the channel, Lewin was found guilty by Birmingham Crown Court of plotting terrorist attacks last December.
“He was sentenced on Friday to 6.5 years in prison,” Sky News reported.
Lewin, a 38-year-old telecommunications engineer, believed that the country was run by the Jewish elite, a coronavirus vaccine would cause mass deaths, the collapse of society and the establishment of a communist system in Britain like China.
Russian man linked to Bitzlato crypto exchange arrested in US

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

