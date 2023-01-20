Unidentified aircraft spotted in skies over Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. An unidentified aircraft was spotted in the skies over southern Ukraine, following data from the Flightradar aircraft tracking service. An unidentified aircraft was spotted in the skies over southern Ukraine, following data from the Flightradar aircraft tracking service.

According to the service, the device at about 15:30 Moscow time, presumably, took off in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Novy Bug, Mykolaiv region, after which it headed towards the Odessa region.

Then the aircraft “marked” near the border with Moldova, proceeded to the coastal village of Tuzla, turned towards the urban-type settlement of Sarata and began to fly over the border area, bypassing Tiraspol.

Then the aircraft continued flying over Ukrainian territory close to the Moldovan border.

At around 21:00 Moscow time, an unidentified aircraft was in the airspace over the territory of the Kirovograd region of Ukraine, bordering on the Nikolaev region, from where, presumably, the route began. After that, the aircraft was no longer tracked on Flightradar.

His average speed was just over 200 kilometers per hour.

According to Flightradar data, the aircraft was transmitting the wrong transponder code due to a malfunction or incorrect programming.