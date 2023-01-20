World

Unidentified aircraft spotted in skies over Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. An unidentified aircraft was spotted in the skies over southern Ukraine, following data from the Flightradar aircraft tracking service.
According to the service, the device at about 15:30 Moscow time, presumably, took off in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Novy Bug, Mykolaiv region, after which it headed towards the Odessa region.
Then the aircraft “marked” near the border with Moldova, proceeded to the coastal village of Tuzla, turned towards the urban-type settlement of Sarata and began to fly over the border area, bypassing Tiraspol.
Then the aircraft continued flying over Ukrainian territory close to the Moldovan border.
At around 21:00 Moscow time, an unidentified aircraft was in the airspace over the territory of the Kirovograd region of Ukraine, bordering on the Nikolaev region, from where, presumably, the route began. After that, the aircraft was no longer tracked on Flightradar.
His average speed was just over 200 kilometers per hour.
December 12, 2022, 20:50

Flightradar spotted an American drone 100 kilometers from Crimea

According to Flightradar data, the aircraft was transmitting the wrong transponder code due to a malfunction or incorrect programming.
Transponders installed on board the aircraft are used for identification by the air traffic controller of the aircraft. They respond to a dispatcher service secondary locator request with a four-digit code. This code is pre-issued by the dispatcher and set by the pilot of the vessel on the transponder control panel. The controller on the locator monitor sees the position of the aircraft, along with the code.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

