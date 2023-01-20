US authorities issue arrest warrant for Russian citizen for hiding Vekselberg’s yacht

WASHINGTON, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The US authorities have charged Russian Vladislav Osipov with trying to get the yacht of businessman Viktor Vekselberg out of sanctions and issued a warrant for his arrest, the US Department of Justice said.

The investigation claims that Osipov, together with Briton Richard Masters, tried to hide the ownership of the Tango yacht by Vekselberg, who is subject to US sanctions, and ensure its operation through US companies and the financial system.

Both defendants in the case are charged with conspiracy to deceive the US authorities, violation of the sanctions regime and money laundering.

Spanish police on Thursday arrested Masters, who is due to be extradited to the United States . Osipov, who also has Swiss citizenship, has been issued an arrest warrant. The case file states that he worked in high positions in various companies of Vekselberg.

The Tango yacht, valued at $90 million, was detained in Spain in April at an American request.