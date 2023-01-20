World

Biden answered the question about the supply of tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 20 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine will get everything it needs from military assistance.
He was asked about the possibility of supplying modern Western tanks.
“Ukraine will get all the help it needs,” Biden told reporters.
The US and Germany have not yet sent their Abrams and Leopard tanks to the Ukrainians, unlike the UK, which provided Challenger tanks.
The latest $2.5 billion US military aid package included Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers.
US advised Ukraine to withdraw forces from Artemivsk, media reported

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

