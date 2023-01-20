Media: Demonstration in Ouagadougou in support of the withdrawal of French troops

MOSCOW, January 21 – RIA Novosti. A demonstration in support of the withdrawal of French troops from Burkina Faso took place in the capital, Ouagadougou, according to Burkina24. A demonstration in support of the withdrawal of French troops from Burkina Faso took place in the capital, Ouagadougou, according to Burkina24.

According to the publication, “hundreds” of people came out in support of the transitional authorities.

“The demonstrators called for the withdrawal of the French military from the base … in Cambouance, the departure of the French ambassador to Burkina Faso, Luc Allade,” the report said.

The action was initiated by the Pan-African Leadership Collective. In particular, it supports the diversification of the country’s partners in the fight against terrorism. In photos and videos posted by the publication, you can see that some of the demonstrators brought Russian flags to the event.

At the end of September 2022, a military group in Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, announced the removal of the head of the transitional government of the country, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the suspension of the constitution in the country and the dissolution of the government. Damiba announced his readiness to voluntarily resign if the rebels fulfilled several conditions.

Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region, is trying to contain a radical jihadist offensive that has been ongoing since 2015.