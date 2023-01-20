World
Rossotrudnichestvo did not receive notifications about Russia House in Berlin
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Rossotrudnichestvo has not yet received official notifications about the alleged prosecutorial check of Russia House in Berlin, while all information about the check comes only from the media, Pavel Shevtsov, deputy head of Rossotrudnichestvo, told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, the German media reported that the prosecutor’s office allegedly began checking the “Russia House” in Berlin for violations of the law on foreign trade.
“All this information so far comes from some “hype” media, that is, neither the embassy (of Russia in Germany – ed.), nor Rossotrudnichestvo has received such official papers on this matter at the moment,” Shevtsov said.
“It is possible that this is a stuffing. We understand that various political processes are now taking place inside Germany and around the government and its inability (them – ed.) to solve. I do not exclude that this is a stuffing to resolve some internal political issues or some it pursues other goals,” he added.
October 29, 2022, 07:15
Primakov commented on attempts to take away the Russian House in Berlin
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report